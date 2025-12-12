We’ve come to the end of another calendar year, which means it’s time to take stock of what we’ve done and seen and argued about and use all of that data to craft some absolutely correct end of the year lists. Whether they’re best of, worst of, or a little more neutral, we’ve got lots of opinions and plenty of room to expand upon them in these lists of ours.

Here, you’ll find the best of everything Netflix had to offer in 2025, feature film-wise. It was a bit of a thin year for the streamer all told, with most of its offerings overshadowed by the imminent threat — I mean, promise — of the final bow of Stranger Things at the end of the year. But we’re here to talk about movies, dangit! Regardless of how one might feel about theatrical release windows (or movies having a theatrical release at all), Netflix released a bunch of films this year, some of them much better than all the others.

We’ve gathered the ten best of the year right here for your perusal, in case you need something for you and the family to watch over the holidays or just want to have your opinions validated by an esteemed outlet such as ours. (Or, conversely, you want something to argue about with us in the comments.) Here you’ll find animated hits, meditative character dramas, heartwarming family comedies, sumptuous horror adaptations, at least two electrifying murder mysteries, and whatever falls in between all of those categories. Here’s what we loved on Netflix this year:

The Best Netflix Movies of 2025 These are the best Netflix movies of the year. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

