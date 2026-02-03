A new week means new series and new TV show seasons are now airing on television and streaming online.

If you’re looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon, we’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can catch a delightful special celebrating 50 years of The Muppet Show. You can also stream a new dark comedy starring the always hilarious Keke Palmer, plus a new docu-series just in time for the Winter Olympics. And don’t forget the 60th Super Bowl kicks off this Sunday (February 8) at 6:30PM E.T. on NBC.

So, get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases here.

Vanished

In this new thriller starring Kaley Cuoco, a young woman becomes entwined in a dangerous conspiracy when her boyfriend suddenly goes missing on a train during a romantic vacation in the South of France.

Where to watch Vanished: The series began streaming on MGM+ on February 1.

Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing

This glittery three-part docu-series chronicles the “high-stakes, dramatic world” of a group of talented professional ice dance pairs as they train mind, body, and soul for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Where to watch Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing: All three episodes began streaming exclusively on Netflix on February 1.

The Muppet Show

The Muppets celebrate the 50th anniversary of their beloved sketch comedy series in this silly, star-studded special starring Sabrina Carpenter, Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the core Muppet crew.

Where to watch The Muppet Show: The special will air on ABC at 9PM ET on February 4. You can also stream it via Disney+ beginning at 3AM ET the same day.

The Lincoln Lawyer

In Season 4, tenacious lawyer Mickey Haller faces an obstinate DA as he battles to discover a killer and prove his innocence while on trial for a murder he didn’t commit.

Where to watch The Lincoln Lawyer: All 10 episodes will begin streaming on Netflix on February 4.

The ’Burbs

A young couple become increasingly convinced their creepy new neighbor, who has recently moved into the long-abandoned Victorian house across the street, is hiding a sinister secret in this remake of the 1989 cult horror-comedy of the same name.

Where to watch The ’Burbs: All episodes will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock on February 8.

