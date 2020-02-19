The Live-Action ‘Mulan’ Gets a Rare PG-13 Rating For Disney

Disney’s live-action Mulan will be PG-13, the first in their recent string of remakes to receive the rating. This suggests that Mulan might push the envelope more than we’re used to seeing in a Disney movie, and that’s a good thing. In a slew of mediocre shot-for-shot, note-for-note adaptations of Disney’s most beloved films, it’s exciting to see something different.

The PG-13 rating is for “sequences of violence,” which makes sense since Mulan at its heart is a war drama. 1998’s Mulan also had violence, but somehow it was less scary with Eddie Murphy’s Mushu in the middle of it. Perhaps the biggest surprise with the new Mulan is that it won’t include her spunky dragon sidekick at all, nor will it include any of the original music numbers. Without Mushu or “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You,” director Niki Caro’s remake is bound to be more serious in tone. (The original Mulan was rated G.)

The official synopsis of Mulan is as follows:

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Mulan definitely isn’t the first Disney-made film to receive a PG-13 rating — the Pirates of the Carribean films are rated PG-13, as are Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and John Carter. But as the first Disney remake to receive the rating, Mulan certainly has our attention. If all goes well, is an R-rated Disney film in our future?

Mulan hits theaters March 27.