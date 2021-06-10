With the unveiling of Avengers Campus at Disney's California Adventure comes a new meet-and-greet experience that ties into Disney+'s newest series, Loki. The God of Mischief himself will be making visits to the new area of the park, but not in his typical Asgardian garb. As Loki is now a prisoner of the Time Variance Authority, he will appear as such, donning his khaki jumpsuit with an orange TVA stamp on the front.

The news was delivered by the official Disney Parks Blog on Wednesday, less than a week after Avengers Campus opened its gates to visitors. “If you’re visiting Disney California Adventure park this week, you’ll definitely want to check out Avengers Campus, where heroic encounters await you, and now is the perfect 'time' for an encounter with Loki himself!” the announcement reads. “Over the next month, we may even see different sides of Loki as you’ve never seen him before, sometimes accompanied by the Minutemen of the Time Variance Authority (TVA).”

Disney’s statement teases that the character's costume may change as new episodes of Loki arrive on Disney+ each week. This is something new for the Disney Parks, as their character interaction offerings are typically evergreen. Characters might get updated looks, such as Anna and Elsa following Frozen 2, but it’s not common for a character to evolve alongside an ongoing series in real time.

Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure are both operating at limited capacity since their reopening following a year-long closure. However, on July 1, both parks will be allowed to dramatically increase the number of guests allowed inside at once.

If you can’t make it out to Avengers Campus, you can still get your weekly dose of Loki every Wednesday on Disney+.

