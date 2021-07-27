The following post contains SPOILERS for Loki.

There was a lot of time travel, multiverses, and Marvel Cinematic Universe mythology in Loki. But when you strip all that surface away, what you see is that Loki was really a show about a person caught in a loop. Loki dies, he is reborn. He learns and grows, he returns to his old, villainous ways. He saves the universe, he helps bring about its destruction.

These sorts of loops are present throughout Loki, including in some of the props (consider the film reels the TVA plays to show Loki’s life) and even the enormous, glowing timeline that loops around He Who Remains’ Citadel at the End of Time. There’s actually a tragedy in here, the story of someone who wants to change, but can’t because some mystical force at the end of time purges him if he strays from his appointed role in the Sacred Timeline. Our latest Loki video breaks down the entire series to answer the question: “What was the point of Loki?” Watch it below:

