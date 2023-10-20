‘Loki’ Season 2 Episode 3: All the Easter Eggs You Missed

Episode 3 of Loki Season 2 might be the most important episode yet — and perhaps the most important episode of any Marvel show in the Multiverse Saga so far. It even gives us what seems to be the actual origin of Kang the Conqueror, and it sets up one thing — the TVA handbook — as perhaps the key MacGuffin of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as it stands right now.

In our latest Loki video we break down this all-important episode, explain why it’s so crucial, and also show you all of the Easter eggs, little details, and Marvel references you might have missed in Episode 3 of Loki Season 2. We’ll explain why we think this whole season is an ouroboros, which also happens to be the name of Ke Huy Quan’s character on this season. We’ll also break down why the Chicago’s World Fair is such an interesting place to set this episode, and how what we learn about Victor Timely impacts our greater understanding of Kang the Conqueror. Watch all the Easter eggs below:

If you liked that video on all of the Easter eggs in the third episode of Loki Season 2, check out more of our videos below, including why Kang was right about the multiverse and what that means for the rest of Loki, all the Easter eggs in Loki Season 2 Episode 2, and one on the state of Marvel in 2023. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Loki Season 2 premiere weekly on Disney+.

