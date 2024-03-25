The Longest ‘Bluey’ Episode Ever Is Coming to Disney+

A standard episode of the kids show Bluey is just seven minutes long. That’s part of the show’s appeal — the stories are so short they are perfect for little ones’ little attention spans. (At that length, plots can also be simple and silly as “Bluey and Bingo make Bandit and Chilli dance” without having to make it any more complicated than that.)

That’s all about to change though, with Disney+ set to debut “The Sign,” an extra-long episode of Bluey — the longest ever made. Usually when a show says they have a “very special episode” planned that means someone’s going to die or maybe Jessie Spano is about to get hooked on caffeine pills.

Not this time. This is a legitimately special episode of Bluey. Instead of seven minutes, “The Sign” clocks in at a full 28 minutes. Four Blueys back to back to back to back? Your kids are going to freak out.

Check out the teaser for “The Sign” below...

Here is Disney’s official description of “The Sign.”

“The Sign” is the longest episode ever of the global hit TV show. Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti reprise their roles as the voices of Bandit and Chilli Heeler, and Patrick Brammall returns as the voice of Uncle Rad, Claudia O’Doherty as Frisky, alongside Megan Washington as Calypso, Myf Warhurst as Trixie, and Rose Byrne as Aunt Brandy. Making their “Bluey” voice debut, this special episode introduces Rove McManus, Deborah Mailman, Brendan Williams and Joel Edgerton.

“The Sign” special of Bluey debuts on Disney+ on April 14. The week prior to its debut, a new regular episode of the show, titled “Ghostbasket,” will debut on Disney plus at 3AM ET on Disney+.

