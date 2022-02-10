‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Unveils First Look Images

Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrives this fall, serving as a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien’s monstrously popular fantasy franchise. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay’s The Rings of Power will tell the story of the Second Age of Middle-earth, featuring young versions of both Lord of the Rings' Galadriel and Elrond.

The project has been in development since 2017, with the creative team remaining tight-lipped about the details. In mid-January, we got to see the first teaser for the series that unveiled the show's title and premise. Then, last week, The Rings of Power shared 20 new character images — except they were shot from the torso down, so the true identities of the characters remained a mystery. Now, in a first official look from Vanity Fair, the enrapturing world of Middle-earth and its inhabitants have been revealed.

Check out the new images below:

Young Galadriel is played by Morfyyd Clark, while Robert Aramayo portrays young Elrond. The Rings of Power will also introduce several original characters, including dwarfen princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete), silvan elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). Showrunners Payne and McKay have confirmed that there will be hobbit representation in the show through the inclusion of harfoots, which are ancestors of the hobbits. Megan Richards and Markella Kavenagh are attached to play these harfoots, who will be featured prominently in their own storyline.

A new teaser trailer for the series drops this Sunday during the Super Bowl. For Tolkien fans, that might be more exciting than the game itself.

