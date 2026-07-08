Some great new movies are streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, we at ScreenCrush have your weekly guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit play from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch the new road trip horror movie Passenger. Plus, check out Hayley Kiyoko’s coming-of-age romance Girls Like Girls and the high-octane action movie The Furious.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Passenger

In Passenger, a young couple on a road trip unwittingly pick up a hostile hitchhiker when a demonic entity attaches itself to them when they stop to help at a horrific highway accident.

The horror movie became available to watch at home via VOD on July 7.

Where to watch Passenger: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Girls Like Girls

TDirected by pop artist Hayley Kiyoko, Girls Like Girls follows a grieving teenage girl who, after moving to a rural town following her mother’s death, begins a journey of self-discovery while falling in love with a complicated local girl.

The coming-of-age queer romance-drama became available to watch at home via VOD on July 7.

Where to watch Girls Like Girls: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

READ MORE: Dune Nears Its Epic Conclusion With Part Three Trailer

The Furious

In The Furious, when a humble tradesman’s young daughter is kidnapped by a criminal network and the corrupt police offer no help, he sets off on a violent spree to rescue her himself.

The martial arts thriller became available to watch at home via VOD on July 7.

Where to watch The Furious: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Decorado

Following the death of his friend under mysterious circumstances, a middle-aged mouse experiencing a midlife crisis discovers his entire world is a manufactured reality being controlled by an ominous corporation in this existential animated fantasy.

The animated movie became available to watch at home via VOD on July 7.

Where to watch Decorado: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

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