Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff.

Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch a brand new sports comedy starring Will Ferrell. Plus, check out a docuseries about Jordan Belfort, AKA the “Wolf of Wall Street,” as well as Anya Taylor Joy’s new crime thriller series.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don’t forget to check out other recent TV releases right here.

The Hawk

Will Ferrell plays washed-up professional golfer Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins in this new comedy series. Refusing to retire, Lonnie attempts a massive career comeback more than two decades after he was the world’s best golfer back in 2004.

Where to watch The Hawk: The sports comedy series begins streaming on Netflix on July 16.

Lucky

After she’s seemingly betrayed by the man she loves, a talented con artist named Lucky goes on the run across the country following an expensive heist gone wrong in Lucky.

Where to watch Lucky: The crime thriller series premieres on Apple TV on July 15, with new episodes releasing weekly on Wednesday.

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The Real Wolf of Wall Street

Through shocking testimonials, the devastating real-life impact infamous stockbroker Jordan Belfort’s schemes had on real everyday victims is explored in this dark docuseries.

Where to watch The Real Wolf of Wall Street: The three-part documentary series will be made available to stream on Paramount+ on July 14.

Ride or Die

In Ride or Die, when Debbie discovers her best friend Judith is secretly a deadly assassin following a hit gone wrong, the two longtime friends go on the run and try to survive while being pursued by a mysterious enemy.

Where to watch Ride or Die: The action-comedy series premieres with all eight episodes on Amazon Prime Video on July 15.

Murder 101

Murder 101 follows a determined Tennessee high school sociology class as they uncover the truth behind a series of local, decades-old unsolved murder and disappearance cases.

Where to watch Murder 101: The crime docuseries premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 13.

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