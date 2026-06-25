A ton of new movies are streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, we at ScreenCrush have your weekly guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit play from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch the charming family comedy The Sheep Detectives, starring Hugh Jackman. Plus, watch a new musical drama featuring Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd, as well as Keke Palmer’s latest comedy.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

The Sheep Detectives

After listening to him read them nightly murder mysteries for years, a flock of sheep set out to solve their beloved shepherd’s murder in The Sheep Detectives. The family comedy began streaming online on June 24.

Where to watch The Sheep Detectives: Amazon Prime Video.

Power Ballad

In Power Ballad, a washed-up wedding singer sets out to reclaim the recognition he deserves after a pop star makes a global hit out of one of his stolen, unreleased songs. The musical drama became available to watch via VOD on June 23.

Where to watch Power Ballad: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

READ MORE: Supergirl Review: Steel Yourself For a DC Disappointment

Little Brother

A successful real estate agent finds his carefully curated life thrown into chaos when his erratic “little brother” returns to his life in Little Brother. The comedy streams exclusively on Netflix beginning June 26.

Where to watch Little Brother: Netflix.

Tuner

In Tuner, a gifted piano tuner uses his extreme sensitivity to sound to crack safes after his mentor falls ill and needs money for medical bills. The crime thriller became available to watch at home via VOD on June 23.

Where to watch Tuner: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

I Love Boosters

A group of young women known as the Velvet Gang rebel against the fashion industry’s exploitation by stealing designer clothes and reselling them at lower prices back to their community in I Love Boosters. The comedy became available to watch at home via VOD on June 23.

Where to watch I Love Boosters: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

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