Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff.

Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the new Emmy Rossum-starring crime drama series Furious. Plus, dive into a new season of Batman: Caped Crusader as well as

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don’t forget to check out other recent TV releases right here.

Furious

An FBI agent tracks a mysterious female serial killer in Furious. However, the line between right and wrong begins to blur as their lives start to intertwine while pursuing their own forms of justice.

Where to watch Furious: The first three episodes of the crime drama premiered on Hulu and Disney+ on July 27, with new episodes dropping weekly on Mondays.

Batman: Caped Crusader (Season 2 Premiere)

Iconic villains such as The Joker, The Riddler, and Scarecrow make their debut in Season 2 of Batman: Caped Crusader, which follows Bruce Wayne’s early years battling organized crime in a 1940s noir-inspired Gotham City.

Where to watch Batman: Caped Crusader: Season 2 of the animated series premieres on Prime Video on July 31.

READ MORE: Blade Runner TV Series Debuts First Look

The Bombing of Pan Am 103

Based on a true story, local British police and American FBI agents unite to investigate the deadly plane explosion over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988 in The Bombing of Pan Am 103.

Where to watch The Bombing of Pan Am 103: The drama series premieres on Netflix on July 30.

The Ark (Season 3 Premiere)

Set 100 years in the future, the remaining crew of a space colonization ship desperately try to reach their new home planet following a devastating disaster. During their voyage they’re forced to navigate power struggles, minimal resources, and other dangers in a bid for humanity’s survival.

Where to watch The Ark: The third season of the sci-fi action series premieres on Syfy at 10PM E.T. on July 29. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Fightland

In Fightland, a disgraced, formerly incarcerated boxing champ returns to London to take revenge against the cutthroat crime family that betrayed him years ago.

Where to watch Fightland: The crime drama series premieres on STARZ on July 31.

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