‘Andor’: Is Luthen Rael a Secret Jedi?

We’ve generally avoided too many Star Wars theories with Andor because it’s just not the kind of show that’s all about hidden connections and wild Easter eggs. But a ScreenCrush YouTube viewer sent us a theory that was so intriguing we had to discuss it.

The theory goes something like this: Luthen Rael, Cassian Andor’s secret benefactor in the Rebel Alliance, is actually a Jedi. And not just any Jedi, but a very specific Jedi: Master Uvell. This character previously appeared in a canonical Star Wars story, and knew an antiques dealer that specialized in Jedi artifacts. Even the names — Luthen Rael, Master Uvell — kind of sound alike.

And those are not the only elements that makes us think this theory has real merit — in our latest Star Wars video, we look at the theory and speculate why Luthen Rael really might be a former Jedi master. You can see all the evidence of Luthen’s double life in our video below:

If you liked that video on the theory that Luthen Rael is a secret Jedi, check out more of our videos below, including all of the Easter eggs in Andor Episode 11, all the Easter eggs in Andor Episode 10, and all the Easter eggs in Andor Episode 9. (Andor, Andor, Andor!) Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Andor premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.