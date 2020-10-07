Kevin!!

Movie stars: They’re just like us! And just like us, they love goofy novelty masks they can wear to protect themselves from exposure to Covid-19. Case in point: Dig what Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin tweeted today. To avoid possibly spreading coronavirus, he got a mask — of his own face screaming from Home Alone.

See his tweet below, with the adult Culkin wearing his own “flayed skin” as Kevin McAllister, made famous by his “Aaaaaaaa!” expression from the Home Alone movie poster:

Trippy. And bonus points for posing in front of a model of the Empire State Building, a clear reference to the poster art for Home Alone 2.

If all of this Home Alone talk gives you a hankering to revisit the movie, it is currently streaming on HBO Max — along with Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4, and the immortal classic Home Alone: The Holiday Heist. (Weren’t they all holiday heists? Nevermind.) Alternately, you could also read our ranking of the best films of 1990 — including the original Home Alone. (Which actually holds up!)

Remember to listen to Macaulay Culkin and “don‘t forget to wear your masks.” That guy knows a thing or two about protecting himself from extreme danger. Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern: You’re up next. Get to it, Wet Bandits.