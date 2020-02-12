Macauley Culkin Shares Disastrous Tarantino Audition Story

In a new profile in Esquire, Macauley Culkin opens up his most recent audition for a major motion picture, which just happened to be Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The 39 year-old Home Alone star knew getting cast would be a long-shot, but that didn’t stop him from putting himself out there. He revealed to Esquire:

It was a disaster. I wouldn’t have hired me. I’m terrible at auditioning anyway, and this was my first audition in like eight years.

Culkin didn’t reveal which character he auditioned for, although we can probably rule out Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth. We can imagine how nerve-wracking it must be to audition for such a high profile film, even more so after a decade of being out of practice. It’s not that Culkin hasn’t been working at all. He and his friend Seth Green made a movie called Changeland last year, and he also had a guest role on an episode of the Hulu series Dollface. But because Culkin has always been synonymous with Kevin McAllister, a lot of the roles he gets end up being variations of his Home Alone character.

Taking a step back from Hollywood, Culkin spent the years of 2013 to 2018 performing with his New York City-based comedy rock band The Pizza Underground. The band covered songs by The Velvet Underground with pizza-themed lyrics and instruments fashioned from pizza boxes.

Now that Culkin is back on the auditioning horse, who knows what we’ll see him in next. Then again, Culkin has also been vocal about his hesitance jumping back into the industry full force. “I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set,” he told Esquire. “I don’t enjoy a lot of the other things that come around it.”