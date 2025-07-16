The One Scene That Explains Why ‘Superman’ Works and ‘Man of Steel’ Doesn’t

Man of Steel and Superman (2025) are very different movies; in fact, they are about as different as two movies about the same character could possibly be. And yet for all their differences, the two movies share one scene that is very similar: A sequence where Henry Cavill and David Corenswet’s Supermen willingly surrender to the U.S. Government — even though their powers make them impossible to imprison — in order to assuage their anxiety about this powerful being in their midst.

But even then, these very similar scenes in the two movies are also quite different, and the ways they are different explain and underscore all the differences between the two movies and their two unique versions of DC Comics’ most iconic hero. One focuses on Superman’s super-ness; his godly powers. The other focuses on the man; his weaknesses and relatable flaws and vulnerabilities.

For more on this scene and how they reflect their directors’ differing ideas about the Man of Steel, watch our latest Superman video below:

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the scene that explains the difference between Man of Steel and Superman, check out more of our videos below, including one on how James Gunn’s Superman sets up the new DC Universe, one on Superman’s ending and post-credits scene, and one on the wild story of Tim Burton’s unmade Superman movie. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. James Gunn’s Superman is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Get our free mobile app