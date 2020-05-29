Watch Martin Scorsese’s New Short Film About Life in Quarantine

This week, the Criterion Collection released their Blu-ray of Martin Scorsese’s early short films, including the excellent “Italianamerican” and “American Boy.” Scorsese is stuck in quarantine right now like so many of us because of the coronavirus, but he’s not just sitting on his hands — he just made a new short film about what his life has been like in recent weeks.

The short, aired on the BBC and presented below in three parts, features Scorsese roaming one of the rooms in his apartment, surrounded by books and films, musing about the nature of time and his career. There are also clips from classic movies that reflect on life in confinement, including the excellent 1947 prison drama Brute Force.

It’s not Scorsese’s most sophisticated work, but it‘s actually very lovely. Watch it below:

The movie Scorsese talks about hopefully shooting in the future is Killers of the Flower Moon, based on a true crime story and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. After its original studio, Paramount, balked at the hefty price tag (supposedly around $200 million), it was revealed this week that Apple would fund the movie and make it a centerpiece of its new Apple TV+ streaming service. That’s at least a couple years away, though. For now, we’ll have to make do with this short — and maybe watching The Irishman again on Netflix.

[H/T The Film Stage]