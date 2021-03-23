‘Hawkeye’ Spinoff Series About Echo In The Works At Disney Plus

Marvel Studios is reportedly making a spinoff series centered on Echo, a deaf Native American character found in Disney+’s upcoming series Hawkeye. According to Variety, Etan and Emily Cohen are attached to write and executive produce the show. The rest of the writer’s room is currently being assembled. Alaqua Cox, who will portray Echo in Hawkeye, is set to star in the show.

The character of Echo has the superpower of being able to copy her opponent’s movements and fighting style. Her real name is Maya Lopez. While this will be her introduction to the MCU, in the comics she interacts with Daredevil, Moon Knight, and even the Avengers.

It’s interesting that an Echo spinoff series is already in the works, since Hawkeye hasn’t even officially debuted yet. But with the popularity of WandaVision and the early positive reception to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it seems likely that Marvel will take any chance it can get to continue to expand its Phase Four set of characters.

Jeremy Renner will return to Hawkeye as the title character, with Cox making her on-screen debut as Maya Lopez. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Hailee Steinfeld as Hawkeye's protege Kate Bishop (who also eventually goes by “Hawkeye”), Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. There is no official release date for Hawkeye, but we can expect to see the series arrive on Disney+ some time in late 2021.

