‘Mary Had a Little Lamb’ Is Now a Horror Movie

In recent years we’ve gotten horror movies based on beloved children’s fairy tales and novels. So nursery rhymes were the inevitable next step. Enter... Mary Had a Little Lamb.

Yes that iconic nursery rhyme your mom used to sing to you when you were a baby is now a terrifying slasher film about a dude in a creepy lamb mask chasing attractive young men and women in skintight clothes. Who says cinema is dead? If cinema was dead, would there be horror movies extremely loosely based on things that are incredibly famous yet in the public domain and thus cost nothing to use as a means to leverage existing IP? (Don’t answer that question.)

You can watch the trailer for Mary Had a Little Lamb below:

I find myself mesmerized by the villain of this movie. Are we supposed to call him “Little Lamb”? He honestly seems pretty tall for that. But obviously “Mary Had a Pretty Decently-Sized Lamb” isn’t the line everyone remembers.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

A radio host and her crew set out to discover the truth behind some disappearances for a true crime show. They will soon learn that there is far more to discover when they meet Mary and her lamb. Who will make it out alive of this house of horrors?

Mary Had a Little Lamb will debut on Digital and DVD on October 3. Ten bucks says that fleece ain’t gonna stay white as snow for very long.

