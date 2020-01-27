Sony’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ Reboot Delayed Indefinitely

Sony’s reboot of Masters of the Universe will no longer be released in March of 2021, according to Deadline. That slot is now occupied by Uncharted, a movie based on the popular video game series starring Tom Holland. Uncharted was initially scheduled for release on December 18, 2020, but has since been pushed back to March 5, 2021. As for Masters of the Universe, the movie has been taken off Sony’s schedule until further notice.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Noah Centineo was confirmed to play He-Man last spring. But with Sony’s decision to delay the movie indefinitely, He-Man’s future is suddenly less certain. Adam and Aaron Nee (Band of Robbers) are still attached to direct the movie. Back in October, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Sony was considering releasing the movie straight to Netflix to avoid a box office flop. While movie franchises based on beloved comic book characters are typically a safer bet, movies based on toy lines are a little riskier. Lest we forget the original 1987 Masters of the Universe movie, which is considered to be a box office disaster.

But as of late, Netflix has been commissioning a fair amount of content from Mattel Television, including the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. The Kevin Smith-helmed animated sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation will also debut on the streaming platform, so perhaps the live-action He-Man movie will call Netflix home as well.