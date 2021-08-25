Matt Reeves Wants ‘The Batman’ To Be The ‘Most Emotional Batman Movie’

Matt Reeves' The Batman has faced a multitude of production delays, making us more eager than ever to see Robert Pattinson suit up as the Caped Crusader. At CinemaCon on Tuesday, exhibitors and journalists were treated to new footage from the upcoming film as a part of a featurette that included interviews with Reeves, Pattinson, and Jeffrey Wright, who plays Batman’s police ally James Gordon. In the new clip, Reeves stated that he wanted his film to be the “most emotional” Batman film in cinematic history.

“I felt that we’ve seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven’t been is grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right in to a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core,” said Reeves in the featurette (via Entertainment Weekly). “You can have it be very practical, but I also thought it could be the most emotional Batman movie ever made.”

Pattinson also shared his thoughts on Reeves’ unconventional take on the iconic superhero. “For some reason, Batman has always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century, and so many people connect with it on such a deep level or so many different reasons,” he stated. “From the first conversation I had with Matt about it, I just knew that there was something radically different [here].” Even Wright could agree that The Batman is different from other movies in the long-standing franchise, as “Gotham is a character in a way that we haven't seen before."”

The Batman is set to be released by Warner Bros. on March 4, 2022. Fingers crossed it doesn't get pushed back any further.