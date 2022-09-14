What Happens in the MCU After the Multiverse Saga?

Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, fans have been waiting for the X-Men to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far there’s been a couple teases — a reference in Ms. Marvel, a Patrick Stewart cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — but that’s it. Expectations were very high that Marvel would announce some kind of X-Men project at the D23 Expo last weekend, but there wasn’t a single mention of the group.

What gives? Well, we think that’s because the X-Men are coming ... just not right away. Instead, we’re starting to think Marvel is laying the groundwork for the X-Men to take a huge role in the MCU down the line. After the current Multiverse Saga, which concludes in 2025 with two Avengers sequels, could we next get ... The Mutant Saga? In our latest Marvel video, we explore all the clues that hint that’s where the MCU is headed, and make some predictions about what projects we’re going to see. Watch it below:

