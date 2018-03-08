Inclusion riders are so hot right now, after Frances McDormand used her Oscars acceptance speech to encourage her fellow actors to adopt the practice for their own projects. An inclusion rider is a clause in an actor’s contract that requires any project they sign on for to reflect the diversity and gender distribution of the setting of the project. So, a movie set in Atlanta or San Francisco must reflect an accurate percentage of women and minorities according to its setting in order for the actor to work on it. Yesterday, Michael B. Jordan announced that he would be adopting the clause for any future projects produced under his Outlier Society.

Jordan posted an Instagram yesterday afternoon announcing that he’d be the latest to adopt the inclusion rider: “In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society.”