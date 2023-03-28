The Flash marks the return of Michael Keaton to the role of Batman some 30 years since we last saw him in his signature cape and cowl in Batman Returns. So what has the guy been up to for the last three decades? Was he Batman this whole time? If so, why does Bruce Wayne look like a hermit in The Flash trailer? Did Keaton’s Batman ever train a Robin? Multiple Robins? Is Selina Kyle’s Catwoman still around?

That’s the subject of our latest DC Comics video, where we explore the history of Michael Keaton’s Batman in the years since Batman Returns. We explore the potential clues about his backstory from the excellent Batman ’89 comic book, as well as from the set photos and leaks from the unreleased Batgirl movie that would have also starred Keaton’s older Batman. And we try to figure out whether this Batman had a Robin, and if so, who it could be — whether that’s Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, or maybe even Damian Wayne.

Watch the video below:

