Michael Keaton Is Back As Bruce Wayne In New ‘Flash’ Set Photo

You want to get nuts? Come on. Let’s get nuts.

It’s been almost 30 years since Michael Keaton strapped on the black latex and got nuts as the movies’ Batman. His run as the Dark Knight ended with 1992’s Batman Returns; the franchise continued, but Keaton moved on to other stuff. Now, three decades later, Keaton is back as Batman in The Flash, the upcoming DC Comics film for Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen. The film adapts a DC storyline called Flashpoint where Barry winds up in a darker alternate timeline.

Multiple timelines apparently means multiple Batmen, as both Keaton and Ben Affleck are slated to appear in the film as Bruce Wayne. Obviously, though, the 69-year-old Keaton is going to be playing an older version of the character. A set photo that’s appeared online reveals Keaton’s look as this elder statesman Bruce Wayne, and all we can say is it’s giving us some major Batman Beyond vibes. Check it out:

In addition to Miller, Keaton, and Affleck, the film will also feature Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdu as Barry Allen’s mother Nora, and Ron Livingston as Barry’s father (who was previously played in Justice League by Billy Crudup). The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, who’s been sharing glimpses of the heroes’ new costumes for the film on his Instagram account; in case you missed it, here was the first glimpse of Keaton’s Batman costume for the film:

The Flash opens in theaters on November 4, 2022.