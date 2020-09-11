Michelle Rodriguez Confirms ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Goes Into Space

“I live my life a quarter parsec at a time.”

It’s all but confirmed now: In an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, Michelle Rodriguez said that while “nobody was supposed to know,” it is true that F9: The Fast Saga will finally fulfill its destiny and send the Fast and Furious franchise into outer space.

“How did you guys find that out?” Rodriguez laughed when hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham asked her about the rumors that Fast 9 would venture into outer space. “Man, when a movie doesn’t come out. Forget about it. Things get out.”

In fact, the rumor really picked up steam a few months ago when Ludacris was a guest on The Jess Cagle Show, and strongly hinted that a trip into orbit could be in the Fast franchise’s very near future. Responding to another question about Fast! In! Space!, he said the hosts were “very intuitive, because you said something right, but I'm not going to give it away.” Rodriguez added that her character, Letty Ortiz, was not fortunate enough to be one of the characters rocketed into the upper atmosphere, but she was pleased with the addition of a “female writer” on Fast 9, who worked on “finding a little more attention and love for the girls in the movie.” (At present, the only credited writer on F9 according to IMDb is Daniel Casey.)

F9: The Fast Saga is scheduled (FINGERS CROSSED) to open in theaters on April 2, 2021. Watch Rodriguez talk about F9 below.