Lauren Graham to Star in Disney Plus’ ‘Mighty Ducks’ Series

The Flying V is back! (Quack.)

As Disney continues to mine its back catalog for new content for its Disney+ streaming service, it’s transformed the old Mighty Ducks film series into a new television show. Lauren Graham will star in the series along with Brady Noon, who recently made a big impression in the comedy movie Good Boys.

Here’s the plot synopsis for the show, via the press release:

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.

It‘s a clever inversion of the old films. (It also sounds a lot like the Cobra Kai TV show.) There have been rumors that Emilio Estevez, who starred in all three original Mighty Ducks movies, will appear in the show, but his name isn’t mentioned in Disney’s press release. (It also doesn’t mention Joshua Jackson, who also appeared in all three ’90s Ducks films. How do you do Mighty Ducks without Charlie Conway?!?)

The new Mighty Ducks is expected to run for 10 episodes on Disney+; the show begins production this month in Vancouver. Disney says it will premiere on its streaming service “later this year.”