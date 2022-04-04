How ‘Moon Knight’ Connects to the Rest of the MCU

Unlike WandaVision or Loki or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or What If...? or Hawkeye, Marvel’s new Disney+ show is about a character we’ve never met before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And so far, Moon Knight is off in its own little corner of it. So far there have basically been zero references to the MCU or whatever is going on with the Avengers during the events of the show.

But you know that in the near future Moon Knight is going to cross over into other shows or films, and if you look at the first episode of the show, you can already find clues about how he might connect. In our latest Moon Knight video, we go through some of our biggest theories about how he connects to Kang, Spider-Man, Daredevil, and ... Apocalypse from the X-Men franchise? Watch them all below:

