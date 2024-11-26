Marvel Deleted Scenes That Would Have Changed the MCU Forever

There’s another sort of Marvel multiverse than the one depicted onscreen in the various movies and TV shows of the Marvel CInematic Universe: That’s the alternate versions of the MCU that could have happened if Marvel had followed through with some of their various initial ideas for the characters. What if, for example, Marvel had added Captain Marvel to the Avengers in the final scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron. That almost happened, until Marvel changed their plans.

And moments like that which could have changed the MCU forever are the subject of our latest Marvel video. In it, we detail some of the most important deleted scenes in the company’s history; the ones that might have had the biggest impact and set the MCU on a wildly different path than it ultimately took. They include a Wanda storyline that would have completely changed her arc in the MCU, a wildly different scene that almost ended Eternals, one scene in The Incredible Hulk that could have shifted the entire MCU in a much bleaker direction, and Deadpool’s almost cameo in Avengers: Endgame. Check out our full video below:

