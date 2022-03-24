Every Movie That Inspired ‘The Batman’

The Batman is the 16th Batman movie (or serial) released in theaters since the 1940s. This latest film, directed by Matt Reeves, obviously draws inspiration from some of the characters, plots, and concepts of its 15 predecessors. It wouldn’t exist without the work of filmmakers like Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan. But Reeves took ideas, images, and themes from way more than just the history of Batman movies and comics.

In our latest video on The Batman, we break down all the cinematic inspirations for the film that you might not have realized. Did you know the car chase came from The French Connection, and the Batmobile jumping through fire came from Stephen King’s Christine? How well do you know the filmographies of Clint Eastwood and Brian De Palma? Have you spotted the connections between the Penguin and The Godfather? We did — and we lay them all out, and a whole lot more, in the video below:

The Batman: New Images Robert Pattinson stars in Matt Reeves’ new imagining of a “recluse rockstar” Batman at the start of his career.