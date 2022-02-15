Who Are the ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Illuminati?

The new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer all but confirms that the Illuminati will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film. In Marvel Comics, the Illuminati are a group of powerful heroes — Iron Man, Black Bolt, Doctor Strange, Namor, Mister Fantastic, and Professor Xavier — who band together in secret to protect their world from threats they deem to large to handle on their own. In the Multiverse of Madness trailer, Strange is arrested and dragged before a tribunal where we hear the voice of Patrick Stewart, who is presumably playing a version of Professor X, his character from the Fox X-Men franchise.

So who else will be make up the members of this group? Rumors are flying all over the internet, and in our latest Doctor Strange video, we break them all down in order to figure out just who we’re going to see in the MCU Illuminati. Is there really going to be an evil version of Iron Man in the group? Could Tom Cruise play the role? Will Loki pop up somewhere? And just who is the “Defender Strange” that’s seen in the trailer as well? Find out below:

