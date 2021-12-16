‘Naomi’ Trailer Introduces DC’s Newest Hero

The CW has shared the next look at Naomi, an upcoming series centered on the DC Arrowverse hero of the same name. The first trailer, which was released back in October, revealed the connection between Naomi (played by newcomer Kaci Walfall) and Superman. Now, we finally get a glimpse at Naomi’s own super powers, as well as meet her alien mentor, Dee (Alexander Wraith).

Check out the new trailer below, which shows Naomi come to grips with her newfound powers:

Unlike The CW's Superman and Lois, which includes previously introduced Arrowverse characters, Naomi is the first time DC fans will be introduced to the Arrowverses version of the superhero. Since we only get a brief look at Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) as he’s flying overhead, it's hard to tell if he’ll actually have a substantial role in the series.

Naomi hails from filmmaker Ava DuVernay, known for movies Selma and A Wrinkle in Time as well as the limited series Colin in Black & White. In addition to Walfall and Wraith, the show stars Cranston Johnson, Camila Moreno, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Daniel Puig, Will Meyers, and Stephanie March.

Arrowverse series Supergirl and Black Lighting both ended earlier in 2021, leaving space for Naomi to join the lineup early next year. Naomi’s status as a high schooler will likely attract a younger viewer base, which will coincide nicely with Stargirl’s teenage superheroes as well. You can catch Naomi on The CW when it airs on January 11, 2022.

