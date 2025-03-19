A New Chain Is Named the Best Restaurant in America

A recent survey named a new number one restaurant chain in the nation. Per a Technomic survey of “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains” (via Southern Living), the desert shop Nothing Bundt Cakes received the top spot in the survey.

The previous #1 had been Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

According to the company’s website, Nothing Bundt Cake (say it out loud, you’ll get it) was founded in 1997 by two moms, Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz, who made the first cakes “in their Las Vegas home kitchens.” From that single spot, the company has grown to become “the #1 specialty cake company in the U.S., with over 600 locations serving up millions (yes, millions) bites of joy every year.”

Now based in Dallas, the company has bakeries in over 40 states.

The company offers bundt cakes in a wide array of sizes and flavors, including red velvet, lemon, carrot, confetti, cookies and cream, and classic vanilla, and also offers specially themed cakes for occasions like birthdays or holidays. They also have “bundtlets,” which is an individual bundt cake the size of a cupcake.

Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Dolf Berle said in a press release “We at Nothing Bundt Cakes are so grateful to our guests across the country who voted us No. 1. We owe this honor to our wonderful bakery owners and the way they spread joy, care, and kindness through cake in the communities they serve.We will do our best to remain the nation's premier destination for group celebrations and individual treats.”