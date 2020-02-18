There’s a Bodacious New ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’ Image

Excellent suit, Bill! Bodacious threads, Ted!

There is a new image for the stilll-hard-to-believe-it-is-actually-happening-but-it-is sequel Bill and Ted Face the Music. It shows Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq. in suits at some sort of fancy affair.

Here it is:

Orion

Bill and Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot, the filmmaker behind Galaxy’s Quest, and written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the original creators of the Bill and Ted franchise all these years later. (The original Excellent Adventure premiered in 1989.) Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Bill and Ted Face the Music opens in theaters on August 21, 2020.