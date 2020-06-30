The New ‘Candyman’ Teaser Trailer Is Here To Haunt Your Dreams

Back in 2018, it was confirmed that Jordan Peele would be producing Nia DaCosta's remake of the 1992 horror film Candyman. Then, earlier this February, a first-look teaser dropped online — but only for those brave enough to tweet Candyman's name five times in a row.

The short clip was quickly followed by a full-length trailer, which truly dove into the sickening horrors we will witness in this film. Now, Universal dropped a new teaser for the upcoming film, and it's... really creepy. Check it out for yourself, if you dare:

Only being 30 seconds in length, the teaser doesn't reveal too much new information about the details of this sequel. We already know that the film takes place in the present, many years after the events of the first Candyman, in Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays Anthony McCoy, a visual artist who uses the horrifying lore of Candyman to get himself out of an artistic rut. But as we're learning from each new clip, this will have serious consequences.

Something particularly unique about this new teaser is its inclusion of police brutality as part of the interwoven mythology of Candyman. With the use of unsettling silhouette puppetry, the trailer depicts cop figures beating a man on the ground. That victims' hand is then replaced by a hook, indicating that he is in fact the ominous Candyman.

Over the scene, the narration states: "A story like that, pain like that, lasts forever. Candyman is how we deal with the fact that these things happen... that they're still happening." It looks like Candyman is going to be even more socially relevant than we realized. And sometimes, nothing is scarier than the truth.