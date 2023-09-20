Nia DaCosta Vented to Other Marvel Directors About ‘The Marvels’

Nia DaCosta is the director of the upcoming The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel and the Ms. Marvel TV series. While it’s a huge deal, it’s also undoubtedly stressful. It’s a major workload, and there are tons of huge expectations that come along with the job. As such, it only makes sense that she would reach out to other directors for support. She recently spoke with Vanity Fair, where she explained how she made it through the production, and how other Marvel directors were able to help.

DaCosta said she approached some of the other directors who have worked for Marvel recently to ask about Kevin Feige. It does seem like he would be more than a little intimidating for a new Marvel director.

THE MARVELS Marvel loading...

READ MORE: 20 Actors Who Were Wasted in Marvel Roles

“Are they going to kill me and destroy my soul? Is Kevin Feige a bad man?” she asked. “And they were like, ‘No, he’s just a good guy who was a nerd.’”

She also spoke about talking to Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, especially about the challenges that come along with some of the visual FX in Marvel movies, texting him things like...

‘I’m overwhelmed 'I’m so stressed.’ Sometimes you’d be in a scene and you’d be like, ‘What the hell does any of this s— mean?’ Or an actor’s looking at some crazy thing happening in space, and they’re looking at a blue X. There were obviously hard days, and days where you’re like, ‘This just isn’t working.’

The Marvels is scheduled to open in theaters on November 10.

Get our free mobile app