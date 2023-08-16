Marvel Plans To Fight Superhero Fatigue With ‘Wacky’ ‘The Marvels’

Nia DaCosta, the director of The Marvels, recently sat down with Total Film to discuss the state of today's superhero movies and her upcoming project.

During the interview, she definitely acknowledged that superhero fatigue exists. People are much less keen on giant franchise films in general, backed up by the box-office numbers for films like The Flash, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and even Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. We're heading for strange times.

DaCosta explained that even fatigued audiences will find a different sort of Marvel movie with The Marvels...

I think superhero fatigue absolutely exists. The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it’s really wacky, and silly. The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before.

The executive producer, Mary Livanos, also weighed in:

The Avengers movies are these epic conclusions to chapters of storytelling, whereas this is a team-up within the narrative that we didn’t necessarily expect for Marvel ... Usually, you wait for characters to show up all together in Avengers movies. We were excited to design a team-up featuring characters that women from all walks of life could relate to.

Overall, it's an interesting response, but only time will tell if this solves the problem.

The Marvels is scheduled to open in theaters on November 10, 2023. Wacky or not, it is already the third MCU movie released to theaters in 2023, and the tenth in the last three years.

