Bad news first: A Clueless TV show that had been set up at Peacock is not moving forward. The series, based on the iconic ’90s comedy directed by Amy Heckerling and starring Alicia Silverstone, was written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey and would have added a mystery twist to the concept. (Hey, it worked for Riverdale.) While Peacock has been working on the project since last year, they’ve decided to pass on it.

The silver lining here, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is that ViacomCBS, who holds the rights to the material, is “ already planning to try its hand at redeveloping a potentially different update of the film that starred Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash.” That means you could actually see a new Clueless movie at some point in the future.

After Heckerling’s Clueless became a cultural touchstone in the mid-90s, it was turned into a TV series (with Rachel Blanchard replacing Alicia Silverstone) that ran for three seasons. A stage musical also played Off-Broadway in 2018. But the classic film and cast never got a sequel. Doesn’t it seem like it should have? Doesn’t it seem like people would want to see Silverstone and Paul Rudd as their characters again now?

Even if the answer is “No,” that Clueless Peacock mystery show sounds really wild. Here’s how THR describes it...

...a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?

So basically it would have been Clue-Less? As in, without clues to solve a disappearance? That’s kind of interesting, but perhaps not what people would like to see in a new version of this property.

