Everything New on Disney+ in August 2025

While the offerings on Disney+ in August are not as extensive as they have been in some other months, there are two new Marvel animated series that will be available for the first time. Iron Man is getting a new kids cartoon show, Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, featuring the same animation style as the popular Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends series. For older fans, there’s Eyes of Wakanda, a miniseries set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features some new Wakandan heroes and was executive produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

There’s also a new National Geographic series starring Chris Hemsworth, a new season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and new weekly episodes of Project Runway.

Here’s the full lineup of what’s coming to Disney+ in August 2025...

Friday, August 1

- King & Prince: What We Got (Japanese Version)

- Outdoor Adventure Stream (New 24/7 Always-On Stream Launches)

Sunday, August 3

- Naming the Dead (S1, 6 episodes)

Wednesday, August 6

- Christmas Wars (S1, 2 episodes)

- Christmas Wars (S2, 4 episodes)

- Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)

- Rachael Ray’s Holidays (S1, 4 episodes)

- Raising Asia (S1, 13 episodes)

- Wild Vietnam (S1, 2 episodes)

Disney+ Original

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 3) - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, August 7

New to Disney+

Project Runway (Season 21) - Episode 3 at 10pm PT

Friday, August 8

- Christmas Hotel

- A Christmas in Tennessee

- The Christmas Pact

- Radio Christmas

- SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)

Sunday, August 10

Disney+ Original

Traveling with Snow Man - Episode 2

Tuesday, August 12

New to Disney+

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends - Premiere

Wednesday, August 13

- Chibiverse (S2, 3 episodes)

- Chibiverse (S3, 12 episodes)

- Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)

Thursday, August 14

New to Disney+

Project Runway (Season 21) - Episode 4 at 10pm PT

Friday, August 15

Disney+ Original

Limitless: Live Better Now - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Live on Disney+

Stand Up to Cancer 2025 - Streaming live at 5pm PT

Sunday, August 17

- Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)

Wednesday, August 20

- Ice Road Rescue (S7, 8 episodes)

- Ice Road Rescue (S8, 8 episodes)

- Ice Road Rescue (S9, 9 episodes)

- Reminder (S1, 8 episodes)

Thursday, August 21

- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)

New to Disney+

Project Runway (Season 21) - Episode 5 at 10pm PT

Friday, August 22

- Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 8 episodes)

Monday, August 25

- The Last Rhinos: A New Hope

Disney+ Original

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite - Premiere

Princess Stream - New 24/7 Always-On Stream Launches

Wednesday, August 27

- Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S6, 6 episodes)

- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S4, 3 episodes)

Disney+ Original

Eyes of Wakanda - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 2) - Premiere, All Six Episodes Streaming

Thursday, August 28

New to Disney+

Project Runway (Season 21) - Episode 6 at 10pm PT

