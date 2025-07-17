Everything New on Disney+ in August 2025
While the offerings on Disney+ in August are not as extensive as they have been in some other months, there are two new Marvel animated series that will be available for the first time. Iron Man is getting a new kids cartoon show, Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, featuring the same animation style as the popular Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends series. For older fans, there’s Eyes of Wakanda, a miniseries set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features some new Wakandan heroes and was executive produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.
There’s also a new National Geographic series starring Chris Hemsworth, a new season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and new weekly episodes of Project Runway.
Here’s the full lineup of what’s coming to Disney+ in August 2025...
Friday, August 1
- King & Prince: What We Got (Japanese Version)
- Outdoor Adventure Stream (New 24/7 Always-On Stream Launches)
Sunday, August 3
- Naming the Dead (S1, 6 episodes)
Wednesday, August 6
- Christmas Wars (S1, 2 episodes)
- Christmas Wars (S2, 4 episodes)
- Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)
- Rachael Ray’s Holidays (S1, 4 episodes)
- Raising Asia (S1, 13 episodes)
- Wild Vietnam (S1, 2 episodes)
Disney+ Original
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 3) - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Thursday, August 7
New to Disney+
Project Runway (Season 21) - Episode 3 at 10pm PT
Friday, August 8
- Christmas Hotel
- A Christmas in Tennessee
- The Christmas Pact
- Radio Christmas
- SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)
Sunday, August 10
Disney+ Original
Traveling with Snow Man - Episode 2
Tuesday, August 12
New to Disney+
Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends - Premiere
Wednesday, August 13
- Chibiverse (S2, 3 episodes)
- Chibiverse (S3, 12 episodes)
- Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)
Thursday, August 14
New to Disney+
Project Runway (Season 21) - Episode 4 at 10pm PT
Friday, August 15
Disney+ Original
Limitless: Live Better Now - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Live on Disney+
Stand Up to Cancer 2025 - Streaming live at 5pm PT
Sunday, August 17
- Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)
Wednesday, August 20
- Ice Road Rescue (S7, 8 episodes)
- Ice Road Rescue (S8, 8 episodes)
- Ice Road Rescue (S9, 9 episodes)
- Reminder (S1, 8 episodes)
Thursday, August 21
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)
New to Disney+
Project Runway (Season 21) - Episode 5 at 10pm PT
Friday, August 22
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 8 episodes)
Monday, August 25
- The Last Rhinos: A New Hope
Disney+ Original
LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite - Premiere
Princess Stream - New 24/7 Always-On Stream Launches
Wednesday, August 27
- Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S6, 6 episodes)
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S4, 3 episodes)
Disney+ Original
Eyes of Wakanda - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 2) - Premiere, All Six Episodes Streaming
Thursday, August 28
New to Disney+
Project Runway (Season 21) - Episode 6 at 10pm PT