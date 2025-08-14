Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in September 2025

Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in September 2025

Disney+ and Hulu are becoming increasingly interlinked — Disney recently said the Hulu app will eventually be phased out in favor of a more expansive Disney+ library at some point in 2026 — so here are all the things coming to both services next month. (If you subscribe to both, you can already watch anything on Hulu on your Disney+ app.)

The highlights in September include the streaming premiere of the recent live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, the series premiere of Marvel’s animated Marvel Zombies series, and the fifth season of Hulu’s hit show Only Murders in the Building.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ and Hulu in September 2025:

Monday, September 1
Hulu: Trap (2024)

Tuesday, September 2
Hulu: Betrayal (Season 3) (Hulu Original) - Premiere - All Episodes
Disney+: Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (Season 1) - New Episodes
Disney+ and ESPN: The Rich Eisen Show - Premiere

Wednesday, September 3
Disney+: Lilo & Stitch - Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Reminder (Hulu Original) - Premiere - All Episodes

Thursday, September 4
Hulu: Blood & Myth (Hulu Original) - Premiere - All Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 21) - Episode 7 at 10pm PT

Friday, September 5
Hulu: Memphis to the Mountain (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Disney+: Road Trip: Shorts (Season 1)
Hulu: Sacramento (2024)

Sunday, September 7
Disney+: Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) - Episode 3

Tuesday, September 9
• Hulu: Only Murders in the Building (Season 5) (Hulu Original) - Three Episode Premiere
Hulu: Jeopardy! (Season 42) (Sony) - Premiere
Hulu: Sister Midnight (2024)
• Hulu: Wheel of Fortune (Season 43) (Sony) - Premiere

Wednesday, September 10
Disney+ and Hulu: Tempest (Hulu Original) - Three Episode Premiere
Disney+: To Catch a Smuggler (Season 9)

Thursday, September 11
Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 21) - Episode 8 at 10pm PT

Friday, September 12
Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 4)

Saturday, September 13
Disney+: Lost in the Jungle
Hulu: Tracker (Season 2) (CBS)

Sunday, September 14
• Disney+: Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) - Episode 4

Monday, September 15
Hulu: Futurama (Season 13) (Hulu Original) - Premiere - All Episodes

Tuesday, September 16
Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - Premieres Live at 8/7c
Hulu: Celebrity Weakest Link (Season 1) (Fox) - Premiere
• Hulu: Name That Tune (Season 5) (Fox) - Premiere

Wednesday, September 17
Hulu: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - Premiere
Disney+: Electric Bloom (Season 1) - Premiere - Thirteen Episodes
Hulu: High Potential (Season 2) (ABC) - Premiere
​​​​​​• Disney+ and Hulu: Tempest (Hulu Original) - Episode 4 & 5

Thursday, September 18
Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 21) - Episode 9 at 10pm PT
Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 3) (Hulu Original) - Two Episode Premiere

Friday, September 19
Disney+: LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past - Premiere - All Episodes
Disney+: Random Rings: Shorts (Season 4) - Premiere
Hulu: Swiped - Premiere

Sunday, September 21
Hulu: Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Disney+: Traveling with Snow Man - Episode 5

Tuesday, September 23
Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - New Episode Live at 8/7c

Wednesday, September 24
Hulu: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) (ABC)
Hulu: Doc (Season 2) (Fox) - Premiere
Disney+: Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 6) - Premiere - All Episodes
Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown - Two Episode Premiere
Disney+: Marvel Zombies - Premiere - All Episodes
Hulu: Murder in a Small Town (Season 2) (Fox) - Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Tempest (Hulu Original) - Episode 6 & 7

Thursday, September 25
Hulu: The Floor (Season 4) (Fox) - Premiere
Hulu: The Golden Bachelor (Season 2) (ABC) - Premiere
Hulu: 99 to Beat (Season 1) (Fox) - Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 21) - Season Finale at 10pm PT
Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 17) (ABC) - Premiere

Friday, September 26
Hulu: Hell's Kitchen (Season 24) (Fox) - Premiere
Hulu: Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Season 4) (Fox) - Premiere

Saturday, September 27
Hulu:  Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 6) (ABC) - Premiere

Sunday, September 28
Disney+: The Simpsons (Season 36)
Disney+: Traveling with Snow Man - Episode 6

Monday, September 29
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 36) (ABC) - Premiere
Hulu: Bob's Burgers (Season 16) (Fox) - Premiere
Hulu: Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg? (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Hulu: Krapopolis (Season 3) (Fox) - Premiere
Hulu: The Simpsons (Season 37) (Fox) - Premiere
Hulu: Universal Basic Guys (Season 2) (Fox) - Premiere

Tuesday, September 30
Hulu: Chad Powers (Hulu Original) - Two Episode Premiere
Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - New Episode live at 8/7c
Disney+: Little Angel (Seasons 1-6)

Also Coming This Month
Hulu: Andrew Santino: White Noise (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Disney+: Cleopatra’s Final Secret - Premiere
Disney+: Dolphins Up Close with Bertie Gregory - Premiere
Disney+: Top Guns: The Next Generation (Season 1) - Premiere - All Episodes

