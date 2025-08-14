Disney+ and Hulu are becoming increasingly interlinked — Disney recently said the Hulu app will eventually be phased out in favor of a more expansive Disney+ library at some point in 2026 — so here are all the things coming to both services next month. (If you subscribe to both, you can already watch anything on Hulu on your Disney+ app.)

The highlights in September include the streaming premiere of the recent live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, the series premiere of Marvel’s animated Marvel Zombies series, and the fifth season of Hulu’s hit show Only Murders in the Building.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ and Hulu in September 2025:

Monday, September 1

• Hulu: Trap (2024)

Tuesday, September 2

• Hulu: Betrayal (Season 3) (Hulu Original) - Premiere - All Episodes

• Disney+: Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (Season 1) - New Episodes

• Disney+ and ESPN: The Rich Eisen Show - Premiere

Wednesday, September 3

• Disney+: Lilo & Stitch - Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Reminder (Hulu Original) - Premiere - All Episodes

Thursday, September 4

• Hulu: Blood & Myth (Hulu Original) - Premiere - All Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 21) - Episode 7 at 10pm PT

Friday, September 5

• Hulu: Memphis to the Mountain (Hulu Original) - Premiere

• Disney+: Road Trip: Shorts (Season 1)

• Hulu: Sacramento (2024)

Sunday, September 7

• Disney+: Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) - Episode 3

READ MORE: The Best Disney Animated Movies Ever

Tuesday, September 9

• Hulu: Only Murders in the Building (Season 5) (Hulu Original) - Three Episode Premiere

• Hulu: Jeopardy! (Season 42) (Sony) - Premiere

• Hulu: Sister Midnight (2024)

• Hulu: Wheel of Fortune (Season 43) (Sony) - Premiere

Wednesday, September 10

• Disney+ and Hulu: Tempest (Hulu Original) - Three Episode Premiere

• Disney+: To Catch a Smuggler (Season 9)

Thursday, September 11

• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 21) - Episode 8 at 10pm PT

Friday, September 12

• Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 4)

Saturday, September 13

• Disney+: Lost in the Jungle

• Hulu: Tracker (Season 2) (CBS)

Sunday, September 14

• Disney+: Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) - Episode 4

Fox Fox loading...

Monday, September 15

• Hulu: Futurama (Season 13) (Hulu Original) - Premiere - All Episodes

Tuesday, September 16

• Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - Premieres Live at 8/7c

• Hulu: Celebrity Weakest Link (Season 1) (Fox) - Premiere

• Hulu: Name That Tune (Season 5) (Fox) - Premiere

Wednesday, September 17

• Hulu: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - Premiere

• Disney+: Electric Bloom (Season 1) - Premiere - Thirteen Episodes

• Hulu: High Potential (Season 2) (ABC) - Premiere

​​​​​​• Disney+ and Hulu: Tempest (Hulu Original) - Episode 4 & 5

Thursday, September 18

• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 21) - Episode 9 at 10pm PT

• Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 3) (Hulu Original) - Two Episode Premiere

Friday, September 19

• Disney+: LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past - Premiere - All Episodes

• Disney+: Random Rings: Shorts (Season 4) - Premiere

• Hulu: Swiped - Premiere

Sunday, September 21

• Hulu: Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery (Hulu Original) - Premiere

• Disney+: Traveling with Snow Man - Episode 5

Tuesday, September 23

• Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - New Episode Live at 8/7c

Marvel Zombies Marvel loading...

Wednesday, September 24

• Hulu: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) (ABC)

• Hulu: Doc (Season 2) (Fox) - Premiere

• Disney+: Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 6) - Premiere - All Episodes

• Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown - Two Episode Premiere

• Disney+: Marvel Zombies - Premiere - All Episodes

• Hulu: Murder in a Small Town (Season 2) (Fox) - Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Tempest (Hulu Original) - Episode 6 & 7

Thursday, September 25

• Hulu: The Floor (Season 4) (Fox) - Premiere

• Hulu: The Golden Bachelor (Season 2) (ABC) - Premiere

• Hulu: 99 to Beat (Season 1) (Fox) - Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 21) - Season Finale at 10pm PT

• Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 17) (ABC) - Premiere

Friday, September 26

• Hulu: Hell's Kitchen (Season 24) (Fox) - Premiere

• Hulu: Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Season 4) (Fox) - Premiere

Saturday, September 27

• Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 6) (ABC) - Premiere

The Simpsons (1989- )"/>Fox The Simpsons (1989- )"/>Fox loading...

Sunday, September 28

• Disney+: The Simpsons (Season 36)

• Disney+: Traveling with Snow Man - Episode 6

Monday, September 29

• Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 36) (ABC) - Premiere

• Hulu: Bob's Burgers (Season 16) (Fox) - Premiere

• Hulu: Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg? (Hulu Original) - Premiere

• Hulu: Krapopolis (Season 3) (Fox) - Premiere

• Hulu: The Simpsons (Season 37) (Fox) - Premiere

• Hulu: Universal Basic Guys (Season 2) (Fox) - Premiere

Tuesday, September 30

• Hulu: Chad Powers (Hulu Original) - Two Episode Premiere

• Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - New Episode live at 8/7c

• Disney+: Little Angel (Seasons 1-6)

Also Coming This Month

• Hulu: Andrew Santino: White Noise (Hulu Original) - Premiere

• Disney+: Cleopatra’s Final Secret - Premiere

• Disney+: Dolphins Up Close with Bertie Gregory - Premiere

• Disney+: Top Guns: The Next Generation (Season 1) - Premiere - All Episodes

Get our free mobile app