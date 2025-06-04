‘The Fantastic Four’ Take Their First Steps in New Trailer

Tickets are now on sale for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios’ first film featuring the company’s signature superhero team. Seven and a half years after Disney’s deal to acquire 20th Century Fox was first announced, the company finally has its own take on writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby’s signature creation. (The three previous Fantastic Four films were all produced and distributed by Fox.)

Marvel’s reboot of the property is set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1960s that birthed Marvel Comics and the original Fantastic Four comic. As the latest trailer makes very clear, the movie is not another retelling of the FF’s origins; instead, the well-established and very popular group must band together to stop Galactus (voiced by Ralph Ineson), after he arrives on their Earth looking for a little late-night planetary snack.

You can watch the latest Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer below:

The Fantastic Four are expected to play a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future. Although they exist in this movie in their own alternate reality, the post-credits scene in Thunderbolts* teased their arrival in the main MCU. The film’s main cast — Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — are all expected to appear next in Avengers: Doomsday in late 2026.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to open in theaters on July 25.

