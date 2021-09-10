Disney Announces Four New Marvel Movies

Walt Disney Studios has released one of its periodic updates of its entire upcoming movie lineup. Among the many titles — including the upcoming Indiana Jones sequel with Harrison Ford, four different Avatar sequels all directed by James Cameron, Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, and several other untitled Star Wars projects through 2028 — there are four more Marvel movies now added to the company’s 2024 plans.

That’s right; Marvel will release four MCU movies in 2024. At the moment, none of the titles of these projects have been revealed. But the dates are February 16, May 3, July 26, and November 8. That means the complete upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie lineup as of today looks like this:

November 5, 2021 - Eternals

March 25, 2022 - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

May 6, 2022 - Thor: Love and Thunder

July 8, 2022 - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

November 11, 2022 - The Marvels

February 17, 2023 - Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

May 5, 2023 - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

July 28, 2023 - Untitled Marvel

October 6, 2023 - Untitled Marvel

November 10, 2023 - Untitled Marvel

February 16, 2024 - Untitled Marvel

May 3, 2024 - Untitled Marvel

July 26, 2024 - Untitled Marvel

November 8, 2024 - Untitled Marvel

Until 2021, Marvel had never released more than three MCU movies in a given year. In part because of Covid-related delays, they’ve got four movies planned for 2021 — the already released Black WIdow and Shang-Chi, plus Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home (which is produced in conjunction with Sony).

Given the precariousness of movie releases during a pandemic, those plans could change, but Marvel also has four other movies planned for 2022 and five movies currently planned for 2023. And none of that includes the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows on Disney+ like Hawkeye or Secret Invasion or She-Hulk that the company is also producing.

Bottom line: There’s a lot of Marvel coming our way in the next few years.

