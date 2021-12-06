There’s another Matrix Resurrections trailer out and it’s just as vague and mysterious as the first one. But hey: You remember what Morpheus said in the first film. No one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself. Clearly that’s what they want you to do!

The trailer does make it seem like Neo’s therapist, played by Jonathan Groff, is an agent — or perhaps even the reincarnation (or resurrection, ahem) of Agent Smith, in much the same way Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing a new Morpheus in the place of Laurence Fisburne. There are also our first glimpses of Neo out of the Matrix — where he doesn’t have his Keanu Reeves-esque long hair and beard...

Warner Bros.

So there are some new clues about the direction of the movie. But Neo died in The Matrix Revolutions. So how is he alive again, not just within the Matrix (where he could theoretically be some kind of computer program) but in a physical body? Did the machines regrow a new Neo in a tank? Did they repair the old Neo’s body after it seemed like he died? Do people still use landlines in the Matrix, when in 2021 no one on Earth even has a landline anymore? So many questions! Just watch the trailer for now, I guess:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited next chapter in the groundbreaking franchise, reuniting original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity from Lana Wachowski. Return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it in The Matrix Resurrections.

The Matrix Resurrections premieres on HBO Max and in theaters on December 22.

