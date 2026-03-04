A new week is here and that means new movies will be streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, we at ScreenCrush have your handy guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can catch a gory new supernatural horror movie based on an ancient Aztec legend. Plus, Jodie Foster stars in a new psychological thriller, and pop star Charli XCX’s mockumentary is finally available to watch at home.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover four new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Whistle

A group of high school students unwittingly summon their grisly future deaths after discovering an ancient Aztec death whistle in Whistle. The film became available for rent or purchase at home on March 3.

Where to watch Whistle: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

A Private Life

In A Private Life, Jodie Foster plays a psychoanalyst in Paris whose life begins to unravel when she becomes convinced one of her patients was murdered. The film became available to watch at home on March 3.

Where to watch A Private Life: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Heel

In Heel, a troubled teenage boy desperately fights to escape a deranged couple after he’s kidnapped and chained in their basement amid a twisted rehabilitation attempt. The film will become available to watch at home on March 6.

Where to watch Hell: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

The Moment

In this sharp, self-referential mockumentary, pop star Charli XCX navigates the mounting pressures of fame and a massive arena tour following a breakout summer. The film became available for rent or purchase at home on March 3.

Where to watch The Moment: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

War Machine

A group of elite Army Ranger recruits face off against a mysterious and deadly futuristic threat in a desperate fight for survival in War Machine. The film will be available to watch exclusively on Netflix starting March 6.

Where to watch War Machine: Netflix.