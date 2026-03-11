It’s a new week and that means new movies will be streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, we at ScreenCrush have your handy guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch a new take on the classic Dracula tale, as well as a rollicking new apocalyptic sci-fi comedy starring Sam Rockwell. Plus, Louis Theroux’s latest documentary is now streaming on Netflix.

Below, discover four new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die

In Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, a man from the future (Sam Rockwell) travels back in time in a desperate attempt to recruit a group of people to stop an AI-fueled apocalypse. The sci-fi action-comedy became available to watch at home on March 10.

Where to watch Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

The Testament of Ann Lee

Amanda Seyfried stars as Ann Lee, the real-life founder of the Shakers, an 18th century sect of the Protestants, in The Testament of Ann Lee. The musical bio-drama became available to watch at home on March 10.

Where to watch The Testament of Ann Lee: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Solo Mio

A man who was recently jilted at the altar finds unexpected healing and new romance while on his Italian honeymoon alone in Solo Mio. The feel-good romantic comedy became available to watch at home on March 10.

Where to watch Solo Mio: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Dracula

In Dracula, director Luc Besson explores the romantic side of the prince-turned-vampire’s story in his brooding, “bodice-ripper” take on the classic horror tale. The romantic fantasy-drama became available to watch at home on March 10.

Where to watch Dracula: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere

Louis Theroux’s latest documentary explores the controversial online world and real-world impacts of the “manosphere”—influencers who promote hyper-masculinity and anti-feminist views, and spread harmful rhetoric such as the idea of “high-value men.” The documentary became available to stream exclusively on Netflix on March 11.

Where to watch Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere: Netflix.

