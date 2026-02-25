Another week is here and that means new movies will be streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, ScreenCrush has your guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can discover Arco, the gorgeous new animated sci-fi film from France, as well as a new swashbuckling adventure starring Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban. Plus, there are a handful of new action flicks to check out if you’re in a more high-octane mood.

Below, discover four new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Arco

In Arco, a young boy from the far future accidentally time travels to 2075, where he befriends a girl and must navigate a world plagued with climate issues as he tries to return home. The animated sci-fi fantasy became available to stream at home on February 24.

Where to watch Arco: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

H Is for Hawk

Based on the memoir of the same name, H Is for Hawk sees Claire Foy play a grieving woman who confronts her father’s sudden passing by unexpectedly bonding with and training a fierce forest hawk. The drama became available to watch at home on February 24.

Where to watch H Is for Hawk: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Dead Man’s Wire

Dead Man’s Wire chronicles the true story of the 1977 kidnapping of mortgage executive Richard Hall, who was taken hostage by Anthony Kiritsis in revenge for a bad real estate deal. The crime thriller became available to stream at home on February 24.

Where to watch Dead Man’s Wire: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

The Bluff

In The Bluff, a retired pirate in the 19th century Caribbean is forced to protect her family when her vengeful former captain tracks her down. The action thriller became available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 25.

Where to watch The Bluff: Amazon Prime Video.

Shelter

A former government assassin living in isolation is forced back into violence to protect a young girl in Shelter. The action thriller starring Jason Statham became available to stream at home on February 24.

Where to watch Shelter: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

