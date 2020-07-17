Everything New on Disney Plus in August
The dog days of summer are here, and if you’re staying inside for the foreseeable future, you’ll at least have some new stuff to watch on Disney+. The eclectic offerings in August including Howard, a documentary about Howard Ashman, the lyricist of Disney movies like Aladdin and The Little Mermaid, a new Phineas and Ferb movie called Candace Against the Universe, and a new season of the National Geographic series Weird But True. Library titles joining the service include Fantastic Four, Beauty and the Beast, The Peanuts Movie, and the first X-Men. (Weird but true: This movie is now 20 years old somehow.)
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in August:
Friday, August 7
New Library Titles
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
The Peanuts Movie
UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)
X-Men
Disney+ Originals
Howard - Premiere
Muppets Now - Episode 102, “Fever Pitch”
One Day At Disney - Episode 136, “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”
Disney Family Sundays - Series Finale Episode 140, “Goofy: Pencil Cup”
Pixar In Real Life - Episode 110, “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop”
Friday, August 14
New Library Titles
Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
Ant-Man and the Wasp
India’s Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
Nature Boom Time (S1)
Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)
Scuba Sam’s World (S1)
Spaced Out (S1)
T.O.T.S. (S1)
T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)
The Greatest Showman
Wild Cats of India (S1)
Zombies 2
Disney+ Originals
The One and Only Ivan - Premiere
Muppets Now -Episode 103, “Getting Testy”
Magic Camp - Premiere
One Day At Disney - Episode 137, “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”
Weird But True - Premiere Episode 301, “Dinosaurs”
Friday, August 21
New Library Titles
Back to the Titanic
Beauty and the Beast
Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
Disney+ Originals
Muppets Now - Episode 104, “Sleep Mode”
One Day At Disney - Episode 138, “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”
Weird But True - Episode 302, “National Parks”
Friday, August 28
New Library Titles
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Fantastic Four
Disney+ Originals
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe - Premiere
Muppets Now - Episode 105, “The I.T. Factor”
One Day At Disney - Episode 139, “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”
Weird But True - Episode 303, “Farming”
