Everything New on Disney Plus in March

Disney+ isn’t trying to compete with Netflix on a quantity level, because that would be impossible; Netflix releases dozens of originals every single month. Instead, this month they’re putting out the equivalent of several streaming blockbusters. The month begins with the season finale of their hit Marvel series WandaVision; a few weeks later, the next Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, kicks off. In between, there are documentary specials on the making of WandaVision and the backstory leading up to TFATWS.

Plus, if Marvel’s not your thing there’s also the series premiere of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, a sequel series to the nostalgic sports movie franchise, starring Emilio Estevez and Lauren Graham. f you want Disney animation, the company’s latest release, Raya and the Last Dragon, is getting a “Premier Access” release in March as well. For an added fee you can watch the movie the same day it is released in theaters.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in March:

Friday, March 5

New Library Titles

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM (s2)

Disney+ Premier Access

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney+ Originals

WandaVision - Episode 9, Finale

20th Century Fox

Friday, March 12

New Library Titles

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s1)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s2)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s3)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s4)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s5)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s6)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s7)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (s7)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Disney+ Originals

Own the Room

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Marvel Studios: Legends

Friday, March 19

New Library Titles

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (s3)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed (s1)

Disney+ Originals

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - Premiere

Friday, March 26

New Library Titles

Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes BY

Disney Pickle and Peanut (s1)

Disney Pickle and Peanut (s2)

Gnomeo & Juliet

Disney

Disney+ Originals

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Premiere Episode 101, “Game On”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - New Episode

Inside Pixar: Foundations - Batch 3 Premiere