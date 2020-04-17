Everything New on Disney Plus in May

While we wait for a new major marquee title on Disney+, there are a couple interesting looking (if admittedly small scale) shows being added to the streaming service in May. For fans of The Mandalorian, there’s a new weekly documentary series called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, that takes viewers behind the scenes of the hit Star Wars series. There’s also something called Prop Culture, about the history of famous Disney movie props that sounds fun as well. And there are some new movie additions in May too, including Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, George of the Jungle, and the notorious (but not terrible!) John Carter.

Here’s the full lineup of what’s coming to Disney+ in May:

Friday, May 1

New Library Titles

Awesome Animals (S1)

Birth of Europe (S1)

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)

CAR SOS (S1 - S7)

Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)

Love & Vets (S1)

Nature’s Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor (S1)

Primal Survivor (S1-S4)

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe (S1)

United States of Animals (S1)

Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)

Water Birds

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef, Episode 106 - “Slimy Yet Satisfying”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 711 - “Shattered”

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 126 - “Star Wars: Clock”

One Day at Disney, Episode 122 - “Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor”

Prop Culture - All Eight Episodes

Disney

Saturday, May 2

New Library Titles

John Carter

Monday, May 4

Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 101 - “Directing”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Series Finale - “Victory and Death”

Friday, May 8

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef, Episode 107 - “Anyone Can Cook”

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 127 - “Star Wars: Hanging Art”

One Day at Disney, Episode 123 - “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 102 - “Legacy”

Disney Insider, Episode 105 - “Running Through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Arhives”

Friday, May 15

New Library Titles

Furry Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef, Episode 108 - “Worth Melting For”

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 128 - “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass”

One Day at Disney, Episode 124 - “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 103 - “Cast”

It’s a Dog Life With Bill Farmer, Episode 101 - “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”

Fox

Friday, May 22

New Library Titles

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story

Disney Just Roll with It (S1)

Disney Mech-X4 (S1-2)

Disney Vampirina (S2)

Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel's Future Adventures (S2)

Disney+ Originals

The Big Fib - All 15 Episodes

Be Our Chef, Episode 109 - “Tiana’s Place”

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 129 - “Bambi: Lanterns”

One Day at Disney, Episode 125 - “Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 104 - “Technology”

It’s a Dog Life With Bill Farmer, Episode 102 - “Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs”

Friday, May 29

New Library Titles

Disney Doc McStuffins (S5)

Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (S1)

Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-2)

Mickey and the Seal

The Moon-Spinners

Violetta (S2)

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef, Episode 110 - “Woody’s Lunchbox”

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 130 - “Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl”

One Day at Disney, Episode 126 - “Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 105 - “Practical”

It’s a Dog Life With Bill Farmer, Episode 103 - “Mascot Dogs & Guide Dogs For Runners”

Sign up for Disney+ here.