Everything New on HBO Max in February

First and foremost on most HBO Max subscribers’ minds in any given month is this question: What brand new Warner Bros. movie is streaming this month? In February, there are actually two titles. On February 11, there’s Oscar hopeful Judas and the Black Messiah, based on a true story from the life of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), the leader of the Black Panther Party in the 1960s. Then on February 26 you’ll get Tom & Jerry, a new live-action/animation hybrid featuring the classic cartoon duo and co-starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Michael Pena. Remember also that the Warner Bros premieres on HBO Max are only there for one month, so you’ve got until mid- and late-March respectively to watch these titles before they disappear.

There’s also several more HBO Max originals like the children’s series Esme & Roy and the new show It’s a Sin, about young gay friends who arrive in London at the start of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. In terms of older titles, there’s the ’90s Batman franchise, Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey, The Matrix trilogy, Aquaman, and The Goonies.

Here‘s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in February:

Exact Dates to be Announced:

Close Enough, Season 2 Premiere

Esme & Roy, Max Original Series Season 2D Premiere

February 1:

All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)

The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)

Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

Batman, 1989

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Butter, 2012 (HBO)

Captain Blood, 1935

Chewing Gum

Death Row Stories, Season 5

Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)

Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)

Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)

Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)

Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)

Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)

Giant, 1956

The Graduate, 1967

Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020

Head of the Class

The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Jacob's Ladder, 1990 (HBO)

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)

Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)

Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Man of Steel, 2013

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)

Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)

The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)

Outbreak, 1995

Pathfinder, 2007 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)

Robot Chicken, Season 10B

Safe House, 2012 (HBO)

Saw II, 2005 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw III, 2006 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw IV, 2007 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw V, 2008 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw VI, 2009 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Selena, 1997

The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)

Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)

Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)

Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

The Tank, 2017 (HBO)

This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Training Day, 2001

Unforgiven, 1992

United Shades of America, Season 5

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

February 2:

A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)

Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

February 3:

Tacoma FD, Season 2

February 4:

Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series

Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale

Warner Bros.

February 5:

Aquaman , 2018

Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021

In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors

February 6:

Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)

The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019

February 7:

We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020

February 9:

Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Gen:Lock, Season 1

February 10:

C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)

Warner Bros.

February 11:

There is No "I" in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere

February 12:

Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)

El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)

Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Very Scary People, Season 2

February 13:

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

February 14:

The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)

February 15:

30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)

The Batman

Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Hot Ones, Season 1

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020

Static Shock

February 18:

Arthur's Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere

Ben 10, Season 4B

It's a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

February 19:

The Killer Truth, Season 1

February 20:

Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)

February 22:

Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)

February 23:

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Warner Bros.

February 26:

Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)

Lupe, 2021 (HBO)

Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)

Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

February 27:

Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

How It Really Happened, Season 5